IndexIQ Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 264.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 391,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 284,105 shares during the period. IHS Markit comprises about 1.3% of IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of IHS Markit worth $37,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Bank increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 12,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 1.2% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 169.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 169,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,452,000 after purchasing an additional 106,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INFO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.57.

In other IHS Markit news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.55. 2,090,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,734,189. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $66.10 and a one year high of $109.65. The stock has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.23.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

