IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $4.89 Million Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,378 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $4,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHR. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 854.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $100,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.74. 146,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,643. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $56.29 and a twelve month high of $58.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.45.

