IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 177,657 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 519.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 211,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177,657 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $22,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

MBB traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.38. 813,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,311. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.44.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

