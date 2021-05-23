IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 268,864 Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 268,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,810,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Perspecta as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grace Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Grace Capital now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perspecta in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Perspecta in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,848,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Perspecta in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,995,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Perspecta in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRSP remained flat at $$29.34 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 55,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.46. Perspecta Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.36 and a 12 month high of $29.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.04.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRSP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.12.

Perspecta Company Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

