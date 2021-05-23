IndexIQ Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,539 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 584,822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $271,158,000 after buying an additional 6,752 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 47.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 156,773 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $72,690,000 after buying an additional 50,554 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.2% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 18.3% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $3.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $451.24. 1,321,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,353. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $461.91 and its 200-day moving average is $444.41. The company has a market cap of $184.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $270.51 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.77, for a total transaction of $247,388.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,527 shares of company stock worth $13,472,688. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

