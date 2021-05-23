IndexIQ Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 48.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,036 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $76.05. 6,339,853 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.91. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.