IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Position Trimmed by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 473,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,256 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.90% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $15,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QAI. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 553.0% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,252,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,025 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 738,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,480,000 after buying an additional 206,819 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 247,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after buying an additional 99,449 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,231,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,162,000 after buying an additional 70,575 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,970,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QAI opened at $31.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.06. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 12-month low of $29.62 and a 12-month high of $32.76.

