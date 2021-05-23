Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €45.00 by Berenberg Bank

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been given a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infineon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €38.76 ($45.60).

Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a fifty-two week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

