Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,546,509 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 141,311 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.24% of Infinera worth $24,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 13.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 56,342 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 547,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,740,000 after buying an additional 56,353 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter worth $1,059,000. Analog Century Management LP bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter worth about $5,345,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,462,997 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Michael H. Fernicola sold 3,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $39,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 419,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $4,214,748.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 458,370 shares of company stock worth $4,598,357. Corporate insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INFN. Wolfe Research raised shares of Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their target price on Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.15.

NASDAQ:INFN opened at $9.06 on Friday. Infinera Co. has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.41.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $330.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.88 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

