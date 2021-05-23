Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Purchased by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Ingredion worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ingredion by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Ingredion by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Ingredion by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Ingredion by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Several research firms have commented on INGR. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Ingredion stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.41. 392,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,580. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.92. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.05. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 251.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 41.09%.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,501 shares of company stock valued at $140,339 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.