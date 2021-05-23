Injective Protocol (INJ) Price Down 41.2% This Week

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. During the last week, Injective Protocol has traded 41.2% lower against the dollar. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $232.74 million and approximately $39.71 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Injective Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $9.68 or 0.00025441 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00062654 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003224 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00018739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $340.21 or 0.00894577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00088276 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,055,555 coins. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

