InPost’s (INPOY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on INPOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of InPost in a research report on Thursday. Erste Group started coverage on shares of InPost in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of INPOY opened at $9.03 on Thursday. InPost has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $10.85.

InPost SA provides parcel locker services in Europe. The company operates self-service parcel dispatch and collection points. It also offers warehousing and fulfilment services to merchants. The company operates approximately 12,000 automated parcel machines in Poland and internationally. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in KrakÃ³w, Poland.

