InsaneCoin Price Tops $0.0086 (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 23rd. One InsaneCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded 29.2% lower against the dollar. InsaneCoin has a total market capitalization of $218,799.55 and $8.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.62 or 0.00412008 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003679 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00021043 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $436.65 or 0.01270367 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000387 BTC.

About InsaneCoin

InsaneCoin (INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,432,224 coins. InsaneCoin’s official website is insane.network . InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InsaneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

