Insider Buying: C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) Insider Purchases 41 Shares of Stock

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) insider Patrick McMahon bought 41 shares of C&C Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 296 ($3.87) per share, with a total value of £121.36 ($158.56).

Patrick McMahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Patrick McMahon bought 42 shares of C&C Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 291 ($3.80) per share, with a total value of £122.22 ($159.68).

Shares of CCR opened at GBX 313 ($4.09) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.06. C&C Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 139.60 ($1.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 325.60 ($4.25). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 289.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 248.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £975.31 million and a P/E ratio of -15.81.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of C&C Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 181 ($2.36) to GBX 345 ($4.51) in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

C&C Group Company Profile

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, soft drinks, and bottled water in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Bulmers, Outcider, Tennent's, Magners, Clonmel 1650, Five Lamps, Heverlee, Roundstone Irish Ale, Dowd's Lane, Linden Village, Finches, Tipperary Water, Caledonia Best, Blackthorn, Olde English, Chaplin & Cork's, Orchard Pig, K Cider, Gaymers, Woodchuck, Wyders, Hornsby's brands.

