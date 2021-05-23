Insider Selling: Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) CEO Sells 16,466 Shares of Stock

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) CEO Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $221,467.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Chen Schor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 20th, Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $197,756.66.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $214,716.64.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $252,588.44.

Shares of ACET traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.46. 138,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,508. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $21.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.77.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.34). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 928,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 9,288 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 3,698.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the first quarter valued at $238,000. 29.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

