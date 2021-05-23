Insider Selling: Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) SVP Sells $110,000.00 in Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 2,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,116,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,980. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $58.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.02. The company has a quick ratio of 9.25, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.63). As a group, research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

