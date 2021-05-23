Insider Selling: Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) SVP Sells $110,000.00 in Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 2,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,116,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,980. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $58.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.02. The company has a quick ratio of 9.25, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.63). As a group, research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.
About Apellis Pharmaceuticals
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.
Featured Story: Futures Contract
Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.