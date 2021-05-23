Insider Selling: Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Director Sells $128,757.54 in Stock

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Director David Pacitti sold 18,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $128,757.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,635.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.03. 61,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.62. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $7.96.

Get Apollo Endosurgery alerts:

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 37.52% and a negative return on equity of 730.71%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the first quarter worth $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the first quarter valued at $82,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the first quarter valued at $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Endosurgery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Endosurgery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.