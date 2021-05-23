Insider Selling: Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Insider Sells 1,141 Shares of Stock

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) insider Russell B. Brewer II sold 1,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $53,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,273,636. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AGO stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.80. 362,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.84. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 35.73%. The company had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

