Insider Selling: Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Insider Sells $21,600.00 in Stock

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) insider Bradford N. Langs sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $21,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CARE traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.91. 167,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,286. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average is $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $15.34.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $35.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.39 million. On average, research analysts expect that Carter Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CARE. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Carter Bankshares from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.50 to $16.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Carter Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in Carter Bankshares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Carter Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $710,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Carter Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $1,396,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Carter Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

