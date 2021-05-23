Insider Selling: Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Insider Sells $21,600.00 in Stock

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) insider Bradford N. Langs sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $21,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
CARE traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.91. 167,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,286. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average is $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $15.34.
Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $35.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.39 million. On average, research analysts expect that Carter Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Carter Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in Carter Bankshares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Carter Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $710,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Carter Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $1,396,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Carter Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.61% of the company’s stock.
Carter Bankshares Company Profile
Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.
Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)
Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.