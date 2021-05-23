Insider Selling: Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) VP Sells $200,141.64 in Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) VP Martin J. Curran sold 4,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $200,141.64.

Corning stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,222,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,175,758. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.17. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $20.99 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

GLW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,919,000 after buying an additional 10,033 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 53,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in Corning by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 36,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,154,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in Corning by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,204,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,408,000 after acquiring an additional 18,106 shares during the last quarter. 71.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

