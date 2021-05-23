Insider Selling: Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Treasurer Sells $17,106.25 in Stock

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Treasurer Amanda L. Engles sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $17,106.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Amanda L. Engles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Amanda L. Engles sold 180 shares of Emclaire Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $5,040.00.

Emclaire Financial stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.81. 11,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,637. The firm has a market cap of $72.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.39. Emclaire Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $36.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Emclaire Financial stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 66,955 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 2.46% of Emclaire Financial at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Emclaire Financial

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; savings and time deposits; non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

