Insider Selling: MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Insider Sells 7,699 Shares of Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) insider Kuanling Amy Yeh sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $304,957.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,257.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MediaAlpha stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.04. 209,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,766. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.29. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $70.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.86.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MAX shares. Citigroup upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 339.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

