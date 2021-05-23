Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pinterest alerts:

On Thursday, May 20th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,500,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,200 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $4,125,264.00.

PINS stock opened at $60.86 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.13 and a 52-week high of $89.90. The firm has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,014.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.26.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 412.9% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.58.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.