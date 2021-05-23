Insider Selling: PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Arnold J. Levine sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $120,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 426,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,728,971.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PMVP traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $35.80. 250,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,922. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.03. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $63.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). As a group, equities research analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PMVP. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $202,000. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

