Insider Selling: Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Major Shareholder Sells $789,750.00 in Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 121,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $789,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,877,092 shares in the company, valued at $168,201,098. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Trading S.A. Ares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 79,355 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $535,646.25.

On Friday, May 14th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 185,360 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $1,243,765.60.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 150,000 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 114,603 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $726,583.02.

On Friday, May 7th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 150,000 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $982,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 57,261 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $392,810.46.

On Friday, April 30th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 108,130 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $854,227.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Trading S.A. Ares sold 182,302 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $1,407,371.44.

PGEN stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. Precigen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average is $7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.29.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Precigen had a negative net margin of 134.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.29%. The company had revenue of $19.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.05 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PGEN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Precigen in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Precigen in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Precigen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Precigen in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 189.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Precigen during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Precigen in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 58.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

