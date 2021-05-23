Insider Selling: Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) CEO Sells $63,000.00 in Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lloyd Mitchell Segal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 3,770 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $132,063.10.

On Thursday, April 15th, Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 5,512 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $192,975.12.

RPTX traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $34.34. 382,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,132. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $46.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of -9.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.06.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RPTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

