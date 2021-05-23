Insider Selling: Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Director Sells $76,800.00 in Stock

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $76,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SMSI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.05. 267,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,173. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $8.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.90. The firm has a market cap of $268.66 million, a P/E ratio of -168.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 million. Smith Micro Software had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SMSI. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Smith Micro Software from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley raised their price target on Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Smith Micro Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Smith Micro Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after purchasing an additional 75,600 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 41.9% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,277,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 377,379 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 3,588.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 944,951 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software in the first quarter valued at $4,817,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software in the first quarter valued at $3,474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

