Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Sells $230,040.00 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $230,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 4th, Preto Joseph Del sold 2,708 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $165,404.64.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $231,640.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Preto Joseph Del sold 2,556 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $147,327.84.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $253,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 6,276 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $430,157.04.

Shares of SPT stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.67. 419,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,684. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.06 and a 12 month high of $82.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.52.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPT shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprout Social from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

