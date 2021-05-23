Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Major Shareholder Nicholas John Swenson Acquires 15,421 Shares

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) major shareholder Nicholas John Swenson bought 15,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,465.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Nicholas John Swenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 2,900 shares of Insignia Systems stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $19,285.00.

NASDAQ ISIG traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $7.29. 28,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,998. Insignia Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.02.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a negative return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $5.11 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISIG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Insignia Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Insignia Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insignia Systems by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 921,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 98,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

About Insignia Systems

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store and digital advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions; and digital solutions, such as mobile programmatic advertising services.

