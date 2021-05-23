Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $2,724,400.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total transaction of $2,724,400.00.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Thursday, May 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $2,653,200.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $1,369,600.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,390,400.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $1,424,800.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $1,437,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,445,400.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $1,456,600.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $1,460,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $1,501,400.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $1,539,800.00.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $67.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.84. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $38.23 and a one year high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 2.68%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

Several research firms have issued reports on IBKR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.