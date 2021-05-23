InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,290 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IHG. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 304.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. 2.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IHG shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. InterContinental Hotels Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE:IHG opened at $68.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.86. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.91 and a fifty-two week high of $75.20.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

