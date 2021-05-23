Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Acquires Shares of 244,866 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 244,866 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,402,000. Adobe makes up approximately 3.0% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $9,766,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $7,421,128. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Finally, Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.08.

ADBE traded down $3.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $488.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,568,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,486. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $361.44 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $499.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $480.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

