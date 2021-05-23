Internet Computer (ICP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.82 Billion

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 37.9% against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $18.82 billion and $525.67 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for approximately $151.87 or 0.00398112 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00060614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.09 or 0.00194219 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003893 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $335.09 or 0.00878412 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00025434 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 469,213,678 coins and its circulating supply is 123,949,678 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars.

