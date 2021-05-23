Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $827.94.

ISRG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $7.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $824.99. 507,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,693. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $543.03 and a 52 week high of $893.79. The firm has a market cap of $97.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $822.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $774.42.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 21,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.69, for a total value of $19,013,149.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,115,843.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total transaction of $2,044,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,089,293.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,799 shares of company stock worth $34,090,835. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 16.9% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.