Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,925,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 509,185 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $86,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verger Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC now owns 60,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 5,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 177,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BKLN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,198,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,066,832. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.17 and a 200 day moving average of $22.20. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $22.47.

