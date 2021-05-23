Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV)

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 6,522 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,262% compared to the average volume of 479 call options.

In other Inovalon news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. 49.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Inovalon alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Inovalon by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Inovalon by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Inovalon by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Inovalon by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon stock opened at $30.61 on Friday. Inovalon has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $31.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.67.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Inovalon had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $177.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Inovalon’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inovalon will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

INOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.