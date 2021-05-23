Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) PT Raised to $39.00 at Morgan Stanley

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on INVH. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.30.

Invitation Homes stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.34. 4,270,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,212,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.67.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,621,036.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 44,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

