Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Cut to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $18.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $35.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.27) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on IOVA. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.77.

NASDAQ IOVA traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,336,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,542,925. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $54.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.11.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

