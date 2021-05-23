Iron Financial LLC Acquires 820 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Iron Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 54.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Clorox by 461.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded down $2.64 on Friday, reaching $178.35. 2,113,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,783. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.40 and a 200-day moving average of $194.66. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $176.73 and a twelve month high of $239.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.94.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

