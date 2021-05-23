Iron Financial LLC Makes New $369,000 Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Iron Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,983,000 after purchasing an additional 586,258 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $971,046,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $743,879,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,868,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,205,000 after purchasing an additional 646,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in S&P Global by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,839,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,203,000 after buying an additional 1,042,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.00.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $2.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $377.50. 1,539,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $378.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.09. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $398.55. The company has a market cap of $90.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.