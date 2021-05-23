Iron Financial LLC Purchases 21,200 Shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Iron Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) by 124.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in Senseonics were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Senseonics during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Senseonics in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Senseonics in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 85.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Senseonics in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Senseonics in a report on Thursday, March 11th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Senseonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.75.

In other Senseonics news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,892,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $11,692,807.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,953,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $10,502,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,946,946 shares of company stock valued at $22,390,444. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN:SENS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,387,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,755,378. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $5.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.41.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.63). Research analysts predict that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

