Iron Financial LLC Sells 86,652 Shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (NASDAQ:CACG)

Iron Financial LLC reduced its stake in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) by 50.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,652 shares during the quarter. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Iron Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 995,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,454,000 after buying an additional 49,017 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 168,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,401,000 after buying an additional 21,985 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,963. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.09. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $48.75.

