Iron Financial LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Iron Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 105,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,165,000 after buying an additional 14,315 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 204,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter.

VUG traded down $1.24 on Friday, hitting $265.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,072,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,041. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $269.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $186.11 and a 12-month high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

