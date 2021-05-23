iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Bought by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 223.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,145,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 786.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,300,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,008 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,625,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,989 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,313,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,107,000 after purchasing an additional 755,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 205.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,124,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,758,000 after purchasing an additional 755,889 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.58. 3,246,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,366,997. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.15.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

