iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 20.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,519,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395,477 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $144,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,362.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,712,000 after buying an additional 5,450,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,530,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,314,000 after buying an additional 582,935 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,065,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,068,000 after buying an additional 65,655 shares during the period. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust now owns 2,142,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,880,000 after buying an additional 750,010 shares during the period. Finally, Granger Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Granger Management LLC now owns 1,768,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,271,000 after buying an additional 416,462 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

NASDAQ ACWI traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $99.22. 2,376,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,691,343. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.83. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $69.28 and a twelve month high of $100.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.