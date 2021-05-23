iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Holdings Trimmed by Iron Financial LLC

Iron Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $53.14. The stock had a trading volume of 39,111,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,844,696. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.31 and a 1-year high of $58.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.33.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

