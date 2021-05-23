iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) Position Increased by Syverson Strege & Co

Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,980 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF accounts for approximately 18.0% of Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $17,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

MEAR stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.18. The stock had a trading volume of 33,650 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.21. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.62 and a 12-month high of $50.17.

