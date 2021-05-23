iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Lessened by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,851 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 8.3% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $99,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $268.46. 1,316,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,131. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $269.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.52. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $167.64 and a 12 month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

