iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Stock Position Cut by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJJ traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $107.39. 342,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,729. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.12. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $62.42 and a 52-week high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

