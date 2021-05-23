ITT (NYSE:ITT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ITT (NYSE:ITT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.800-4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.68 billion-$2.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.65 billion.

Shares of NYSE:ITT traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.48. 326,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,352. ITT has a 1-year low of $52.61 and a 1-year high of $101.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.57.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.34 million. ITT had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 2.94%. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ITT will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ITT shares. Gordon Haskett reissued a hold rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of ITT in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.63.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $265,209.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.